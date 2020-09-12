Two more COVID patients die in Ladakh, toll rises to 38

Of the total COVID-19 deaths in Ladakh, 15 were reported in Leh and 23 in Kargil district

By Mansoor Published: 12th September 2020 3:06 pm IST

Leh: Two more coronavirus positive elderly persons succumbed to the infection in Ladakh, bringing the number of deaths linked to the disease to 38 in the Union Territory, officials said on Saturday.

Both the deaths were reported from Leh district on Friday, the officials said.

The deceased, aged 98 and 82, had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, they said. The officials said the two were also suffering from other ailments and age-related issues.

Of the total COVID-19 deaths in Ladakh, 15 were reported in Leh and 23 in Kargil district, they said.

Ladakh had recorded a virus caseload of 3,228 till Friday evening. According to the officials, while 2,378 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, 803 others are under treatment in the UT — 452 in Leh and 351 in Kargil.

Source: PTI
