Two more die due to coronavirus in Gujarat, toll reaches 19

Ahmedabad: Two more patients, including an elderly man, succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 19, said officials on Friday.

The two, who died during the last 12 hours, were a 40 -year-old man from Ahmedabad and an 81-year-old man from Gandhinagar, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

While the patient from Ahmedabad was suffering from a kidney ailment, the elderly man from Gandhinagar contracted the virus from a close contact, she said.

Source: PTI

