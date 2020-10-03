Two more die of coronavirus in Pondy, toll rises to 534

Puducherry: Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry on Saturday, pushing the toll in the union territory to 534.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 225 fresh infections were reported raising the overall tally to 28,752.

The new cases were identified after examination of 3,410 samples, he said.

Of the 28,752 overall COVID-19 cases, 4,874 were active while 23,344 patients recovered and were discharged.

The Director noted that the fatality rate was 1.86 percent while recovery rate was 81.19 percent.

The Health department has so far tested 1.99 lakh samples and it was found that 1.66 lakh out of them were negative.

The result of the examination of remaining samples was awaited.

The Director said 396 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.

One of the two patients who died of infection had co- morbidity.

While one patient who died in Puducherry was 54 year old, the other patient in Karaikal was 60 years of age, the official said.

Puducherry region accounted for 191 fresh cases out of the total cases, followed by 21 in Karaikal, 7in Yanam and 6 in Mahe region.

Source: PTI