Two more staff at Cancer Institute in Delhi test positive

New Delhi: Two more nursing staff at the Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

Three nursing staff and a doctor at the institute had tested positive for the infection last week, following which the hospital was sealed for disinfection.

While the doctor got the infection from his relatives, the nurses were tested after they came in contact with the doctor.

Not just Cancer Institute, but doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung and Mohalla Clinics have also tested positive for the infection in the last few days.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.