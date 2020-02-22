Two from Odisha caught for selling Charas in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s task force south zone team on saturdayb nabbed Two persons for allegedly selling charas and seized 800 grams of the contraband from him.

Susen Biswas (20) and Anand Raj (32), natives of Malkangiri in Odhisa, frequented to the city to work at construction sites. Few weeks ago, Susen Biswas came to the city from his native place carrying along 800 grams of charas along with him.

He had planned to sell it to some persons with the assistance of Anand Raj, he was caught by team on reliable information,

The arrested duo was handed over to Prohibition and Excise Inspector (Shamshabad) for further action.