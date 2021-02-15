Two on bike crushed under truck in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two youth riding a motorbike lost their lives after they got crushed under a truck while trying to avoid a pothole on road.

The accident occurred Sunday night near the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Imlibun, police said.

The deceased were identified as Fasih Khan (19) and Moshin Khan (23), residents of Moosaram Bagh area in the city.

The youth while trying to avoid a pothole, lost the balance and fell down. A speeding truck coming from behind crushed them, resulting in their death on the spot.

The city in the past saw several accidents with bike riders falling off their vehicles while either trying to avoid potholes or hitting them. Though the municipal authorities claim that they continue to fill potholes, motorists say that many potholes remain unattended for months.

Citizens say continuous road cutting by multiple departments have left the roads in bad shape. In some key bus areas, digging works were taken up in the middle of the road and after laying the pipeline or cables, roads are never re-carpeted. They say cuch potholes are proving deathtrap for the bike riders.

