Two patients test coronavirus positive in Himachal

Shimla: Two persons with travel history abroad were preliminary tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Friday, officials said.

They have been undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda town.

While a woman returned from Dubai recently, the man came back from Singapore.

Their samples have been sent to Pune’s National Institute of Virology for further confirmation.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the media here that reporting of two positive cases was a matter concern, but the state was fully prepared for any situation.

He said public cooperation was necessary to combat the virus.

The state has already closed all schools and other academic institutions till March 31.

Besides, places of religious worship have also been closed and advisories are being issued to the public to avoid non-essential travel and large gatherings.

Source: IANS

