‘Two peas in a pod’: Deepika, Ranveer share lovely pics on their wedding anniversary

Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh complete two years of their marriage today. On this special day, the couple took to their social media to wish each other with unseen beautiful pictures.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle to wish his dearest wife and we were in for a surprise when he addressed her with a nickname. Sharing two beautiful pictures, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, Meri Gudiya @deepikapadukone”. Have a look at the post below.

Deepika Padukone wished her hubby back with similar pictures and wrote, “Two peas in a pod,” post. “You complete me.”

The dreamy posts feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with a spectacular backdrop. Seems like these never-seen-before pictures of the couple have been clicked in Italy‘s Lake Como, where the couple got married two years ago.

Last year, Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their first wedding anniversary by visiting the Golden Temple and the Tirumala Tirupati Temple.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. Before tying the knot, Ranveer and Deepika apparently dated each other for six years. The couple’s destination wedding pictures had taken the internet by storm.

From supporting each other to dropping sweet comments on each other’s Instagram posts, Ranveer and Deepika always grab the attention of their fans.

On professional fronts, Deepika Padukone will be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83 which is expected to hit the screens in 2021. Deepika Padukone is currently busy with Shakun Batra’s untitled drama, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has wrapped the schedules of ’83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He just signed the dotted line for Rohit Shetty’s new film Cirkus.