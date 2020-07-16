Two people killed in road accident in UP’s Banda

By Qayam Published: 16th July 2020 11:12 am IST
accident

Banda: Two people, including an assistant development officer, were killed in a collision between two motorcycles in the Naraina Kotwali area here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening and the deceased were identified as ADO Raj Bahadur Kushvaha (39) and Lalak Singh (35), SHO Nareni Giriraj Singh said.

They were rushed to a hospital, where they succumbed to injuries later, the SHO said, adding both were without helmets.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close