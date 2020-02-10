Two persons arrested for trying to convert people to new faith

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in the Hasham Nagar area under Langerhouz police station limits after members of the Masjid-a-Mahboob Mehdi colony caught two persons, Syed Abdul Azeem and Mohammed Hamid who were trying to convert the people to a new faith.

Azeem and Hamid used to claim that the faith is headed by a new Avatar of Esa (Jesus), Shakil Bin Hanif who is a resident of Aurangabad.

Follower of Shakeel bin Haneef

As per the details provided by the locals, the persons were roaming in the area for the past two months and interacting with the people mostly young youth.

They were allegedly trying to indoctrinate local youths to convert to a new faith after saying that they are the follower of Shakeel bin Haneef.

The locals also alleged that the persons were motivating the youths to follow new faith and help them in fighting against America and France.

After receiving the complaint, a mobile patrol team headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Osman Shareef reached the spot and taken the persons into custody. Later, they were shifted to Langerhouz police station.

During interrogation, the suspects have revealed names to the persons who are part of the network.

Other members of group

They reportedly told that Faisal Engineer working in MNC in Cyberabad, Obaid of Mehdipatnam, Azhar and Imran of Secundrabad are members of the group.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Syed Abdul Azeem and Mohammed Hamid wanted to establish units in the city.

Langerhouz police registered a case under IPC sections 505(2) (publishing or circulates any statement, rumour).