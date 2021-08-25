Two persons killed in Visakhapatnam mishap

Visakhapatnam: Two persons were killed in an accident that took place near the airport on National Highway 16 near Sheela Nagar in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

A delivery van was going from Anandapuram to Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam hit a parked truck from behind, airport police said.

“Two persons- Hemanth and Prasad, who were travelling in the delivery van were killed on that spot. The bodies were sent to King George Hospital for post mortem. However, the driver escaped with minor injuries,” the police added.

Further details are awaited.