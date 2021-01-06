Two policemen held for taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 6th January 2021 8:04 pm IST
corruption
Representational photo

Jaipur: A circle officer and a constable were arrested on Wednesday for taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Circle Officer Sapat Khan through constable Aslam Khan had demanded Rs 13 lakh as bribe not to arrest the complainant and removing his name from various cases registered against him, ACB DGP B L Soni said.

Both the accused were arrested for taking Rs 3 lakh bribe from the complainant.

Residence and other locations of both the accused are being searched and a case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

READ:  Two die of electrocution in UP village
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 6th January 2021 8:04 pm IST
Back to top button