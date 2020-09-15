Two prisoners escape from Raebareli district jail

Raebareli: Two prisoners managed to escape from Raebareli district jail here, police said on Tuesday.

Sharda and Ranjeet lodged in the prison for theft and POCSO cases respectively were found missing during routine counting of prisoners on Tuesday morning.

According to police, they were in the quarantine barrack number 10 of the district prison and managed to flee from the bathroom.

Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Sanjeev Tripathi has reached Rae Bareli to inquire into the incident.

Source: PTI