Two Punjab returnees among three new COVID-19 cases in Nanded

Aurangabad: Three more persons, including two drivers who returned from Punjab, tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Sunday, an official said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nanded has gone up to 29, he said.

“This morning, three persons tested positive for coronavirus. Out of them, two are drivers who returned from Punjab after providing a vehicle service,” Nanded’s civil surgeon Dr Neelkanth Bhosikar said.

The third new patient is a female from Deglur Road area of Nanded, he said in a release.

“Now, the number COVID-19 patients who returned to Nanded from Punjab has gone up to five,” the official said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nanded has now reached 29. Two of these patients died during treatment, the release said.

On Saturday, 20 pilgrims currently residing at Nanded’s Gurdwara Langar Sahib tested coronavirus positive.

After this, Nanded Guardian Minster Ashok Chavan said the possibility of the drivers, who had ferried pilgrims from a gurdwara in Nanded to Punjab in buses, spreading the coronavirus infection among them cannot be ruled out.

Source: PTI

