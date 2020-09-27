Two railway employees accused of rape on station premises

They gave her a drink laced with drugs and raped her

By MansoorUpdated: 27th September 2020 1:13 pm IST

Bhopal: A 22-year-old woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh was on Saturday allegedly raped by two railway employees at the Bhopal main station here, the police said.

We have arrested the prime accused Rajesh Tiwari (age around 45), security counselor and in-charge of disaster management with Bhopal division and detained another railway employee,” Bhopal Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP) Hitesh Choudhary told PTI.

The woman, the resident of Mahoba, UP, told the police that Tiwari befriended her on Facebook, and invited her to Bhopal promising to get a job for her.

When she arrived, Tiwari put her up in a room on the first floor of the West Central Railways’ office at Bhopal’s main station.

READ:  Asked to wear mask, patient assaults doctor in Delhi

He and his friend – another railway employee – gave her a drink laced with drugs and raped her, she said in the complaint.

After she regained consciousness, she approached the Government Railway Police who registered a case of gangrape against the duo and arrested Tiwari.

“We have detained the other railway employe but we are waiting for the woman to identify him after which he would be arrested,” the SRP said.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorUpdated: 27th September 2020 1:13 pm IST
Back to top button