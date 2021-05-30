Two ramps on PV Narasimha Rao Expressway thrown open for commuters

By Sameer|   Published: 30th May 2021 1:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: Two ramps on PV Narasimha Rao Expressway to reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have been thrown open for commuters. The Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration K T Ramarao has inaugurated the ramps.

Both these ramps were constructed with an expenditure of Rs.22 crore at Attapur Pillar Number 164. The commuters from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Hitech City can get down at Upparpally to reach Tolichowki, IT corridor and other areas.

By using the other ramp at PV narasimha Rao Expressway at Upparpally the commuters can reach Rajiv Gandhi international airport.

By the inauguration of these two ramps the traffic at Rajendra Nagar, Upparpally, Budvel and other areas will be reduced drastically.

Those present on the occasion include State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLA Prakash Goud, MLC Mahendra Reddy, Y Mallesham, Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalakshmi and many others.

