Two SPOs injured in J&K grenade attack

Srinagar, March 13 : Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were injured on Saturday in a militant grenade attack in Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police said militants hurled a grenade at the police post inside the bus stand in Sopore on Saturday.

“Two SPOs sustained minor splinter injuries in this explosion. The injured personnel have been shifted to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off for search operation,” the police said.

SPOs are specially engaged to fight militancy in J&K and also to deplete the breeding grounds for various militant outfits.

The SPOs are engaged on a fixed monthly pay. Most of them are not given any weapons as they are not trained to handle firearms.

