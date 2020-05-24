Two supermarkets in Hyderabad raided

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology Department raided two supermarkets in Hyderabad. The officials registered cases against the establishments.

Cases registered against supermarkets in Hyderabad

After the raid which was conducted on Saturday after 11:30 a.m., cases against two supermarket located at Saroor Nagar and Vanasthalipuram were booked under Legal Metrology (Packaged Essential Commodities) Rules.

It is alleged that the supermarkets did not make declarations about the manufacturing date, expiry date etc., of products at the stores.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.