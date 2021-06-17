Two TDP leaders killed in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 17th June 2021 10:21 am IST
Two TDP leaders killed in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool
Representational Image

Kurnool: Two TDP leaders were killed on Thursday morning while going to farm fields Pesaravai village of Gadivemula mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, informed the police.

Gadivemula Sub Inspector Sridhar told ANI that two TDP leaders, Pratap Reddy and Nageswar Reddy were hit by a vehicle this morning and died on the spot. Gadivemula Police rushed to the village immediately after knowing the matter.

When asked about the reports that the deceased were attacked with sickles, the sub inspector said that the clues team has to reach the spot yet to ascertain how they were killed.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button