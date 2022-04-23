Two Telangana students lose life in a car crash in US

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, two students from Telangana studying at Southern Illinois University (SIU), died and three others were injured on April 21 in the Illinois state in the US.

The incident occurred at the State Route 3 South at 5 AM. Two vehicles reportedly collided in the fatal accident, which was confirmed by the Illinois State police. Later, the SIU confirmed in a press release that two of the deceased were enrolled in the university.

“We are heartbroken to learn of a tragic car accident that has taken the lives of two members of the Saluki family and injured three others.

We send our condolences to the families of Vamshi Krishna Pechetty, a graduate student in computer science, and Pavan Swarna, a graduate student in computer science, and we hope Kalyan Dorna, a graduate student in civil engineering, Karthik Kakumanu, a graduate student in computer science, and Yaswanth Uppalapati, a graduate student in computer science, will heal.

We are working to support the families during this incredibly difficult time. Our Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) team is available to help others who are impacted by this tragedy. Our thoughts and hearts are with these students and their loved ones” read the statement.

The deceased were identified as Vamshi Krishna Pechetty and Kalyan Dorna. Following the accident, Vamsi and Kalyan along with the driver Marie were pronounced dead on spot.

Media reports stated that the mortal remains of the two students will reach Hyderabad on April 25.