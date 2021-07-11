Two terror suspects arrested in UP’s Lucknow

The ATS had received information that the arrested terror suspects were planning to carry out some major terror incidents in the state.

By ANI|   Published: 11th July 2021 3:34 pm IST
Lucknow ATS conducts searches in Kakori on Sunday. (photo-ANI)

Lucknow : Two terror suspects have been arrested by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) in Lucknow’s Kakori on Sunday, informed police sources.

A huge amount of explosive material was also recovered from them. They said that the ATS had received information that the arrested terror suspects were planning to carry out some major terror incidents in the state.

According to sources, the detained persons were in touch with people across the border. According to police sources, a search operation was started by the ATS on the information of two suspects in Faridipur, Kakori. They were present at the Kakori’s Dubagga area.

ATS commandos and bomb disposal squad are currently present at the spot, they said.Police sources said that a search operation is underway and the ATS is tracing their contact traces and motives.

“They were in touch with people across the border, suspicious material found; ATS commandos present at the spot, search operation underway,” said sources.

