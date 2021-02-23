Two-times Councillor moves to AAP ahead of MCD bypolls

New Delhi, Feb 22 : Just days ahead of bypolls in five municipal wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a two-time councilor from Congress has joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday.

Tonk joined AAP along with his supporters at a time when the party had started campaigning in support of its candidates in all five poll-bound municipal wards. Senior party leaders including Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other cabinet ministers have also started participating in door to door campaigns and seeking votes for party candidates.

“I am happy that I joined AAP today. I have been witnessing the development work done under Kejriwal’s leadership in health care, education, transport, water… My supporters from today onwards will perform all the duties given by AAP leadership,” Tonk said while joining AAP.

“Kejriwal has prepared the model of development in Delhi, today it is being discussed not only in Delhi but all over India,” said Tonk after joining the AAP.

By-polls will be held at five municipal wards – Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri (under East Delhi Municipal Corporation), Chauhan Bangar, Rohini C and Shalimar Bagh (under North Delhi Municipal Corporations). It will be held on February 28 and the result will be announced on March 3.

Out of these five poll-bound municipal wards, four wards had been vacant since last year after the councillors had been elected to the Delhi Assembly. The party had won in four municipal wards (Rohini C, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar) while the BJP had won from Shalimar Bagh where the seat was vacant after the death of Renu Raj.

