Two TN residents held for duping Delhi merchants of Rs 13.77 cr

New Delhi, Sep 5 : The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing has arrested two persons from Tamil Nadu on the charge of cheating around four dozen shopkeepers in the national capital of Rs 13.77 crore, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Raman Murugam and Sundhar Rajan were arrested from Tamil Nadu in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and a special police team of Krishnagiri district in the southern state.

“The accused posed as big cloth merchants from Tamil Nadu before their prospective victims. They induced the complainants and other victims to supply goods on credit by winning their trust and then not honouring the cheques given for the same,” said OP Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Police, EOW.

The matter came to light when 47 shopkeepers of Gandhi Nagar Market here filed a complaint with the EOW that they had sold readymade garments to Shiva Kumar, Ravi Peya Chetty, and Venkatesan of Sri Kamachi Traders, and Senthil Kumar of Jai Hanuman Trader and Co, Ramji and Venkatraman (commission agents) against post-dated cheques for 60/90 days.

Initially, the PDCs were cleared but later on the cheques were dishonoured on presentation in banks.

In December, both these firms were reported closed and the accused left the rented premises without information.

Of the 47 complainants, eight were allegedly cheated by Sundhar Rajan, proprietor of Raghvendra Traders, Chickpet, Bengaluru in connivance with Ravi Chetty of Sri Kamachi Traders.

Accused Raman Murugam, 61, of Knnandahalli and Sundhar Rajan, 44, of Varatanappali, both in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, were arrested from their respective houses.

“They have been sent in 5-day police remand. Further investigation into the involvement of others in the case is in progress,” the officer said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.