Two tribal youth come face to face with a tigress in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: With their presence of mind and using a simple trick, two tribal youth escaped from a possible attack by a tigress on Bejjur-Kammaragoan road on Sunday.

On their way back home from Bejjur at around 8.30 am, when Madavi Madhukar and Kumram Pochaiah from Gundepalli village spotted the tigress on the road they became panicky and suddenly applied breaks. As a result they fell down from their motorcycle and sustained minor injuries. Speaking to media after the hair-raising incident, Madhukar told that they managed to survive by playing dead. Smelling them from a distance of about a metre, the big cat moved away.

It then heard the sound of other vehicles on the road and didn’t dare to come again.

Youths were admitted to Bejjur primary health centre by some locals, after they reached Gundepalli. Forest department was also informed about youngsters’ rare encounter with the carnivorous. The forest officials went to the spot and identified the tigress’ pug marks.

The movement of the tigress is being tracked. It has not caused harm to any humans so far.