Two who forged share pledge agreement for multi-crore loan held

New Delhi, Nov 20 : The Delhi Police’s Economic Offenses Wing has arrested two men for allegedly forging share pledge documents.

The arrested were identified as Waseem Ahmed Khan, and Narendra Kumar Arora.

According to the EOW, Khan, Director Multiwal Pulp & Board Mills Pvt Ltd, in connivance with Arora, prepared a forged share pledge agreement of Khoobsurat Resorts Pvt Ltd and obtained loan of Rs 17.5 crore from SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, New Delhi, against its property at Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, and land of RGS Realtors Pvt Ltd situated at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

Source: IANS

