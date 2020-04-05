Two wild elephants rescued in Kerala

Wayanad: A group of forest officials on Sunday morning toiled for over 3 hours to rescue two wild elephants which had accidentally fallen into a pond in a private estate at Meppadi near here.

It was early morning Athose at the estate found out that two wild elephants was trapped in the pond and was unable to come out of it.

After initial attempts by the estate people, they later got in touch with the Forest officials in the locality.

They also tried in vain and later the service of a JCB was sought which knocked down the sides of the pond and made a way for the elephants to come out.

Soon after it was done, the two elephants used the space to walk free and ran into the forests, from where it came.

Source: IANS

