Two women brutally murdered in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: In a sensational incident two women of the same family were found murdered in a house in Tallakunta area in Chandrayangutta here on early Friday morning.

The victims, 62-year-old Shahzadi Begum and her daughter Fareeda Begum 32, are suspected to have been murdered by Multani Qureshi and his accomplice Rehman. Row over the property is suspected to be the reason behind the murder

On coming to know about the dead bodies found lying in Tallakunta area a team of Chandrayangutta police reached the spot and examined it. The CLUES team and Dog Squad too were also pressed into service.

As per the preliminary investigation, while in working in gulf countries accused Multani Qureshi a butcher by profession had sent Shahzadi a huge amount to purchase a house, but the deceased reportedly purchased property after her name and was reluctant to return the same. In a fit of grudge Multani allegedly slit the throat of two women.

The bodies have been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.