Two women end life in suicide pact in UP

Muzaffarnagar: An eight-year-old ‘friendship’ between two women blossomed into a deeper relationship and the two ended their lives after they entered a suicide pact here, police said on Friday.

The women, now aged around 25 years, were found lying unconscious in the house on Wednesday night. Later, they were taken to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

According to sources, just before the incident, the two friends were busy chatting with each other at home.

A little while later, a family member called them to come upstairs and join the rest, but there was no reply. When they came down, they saw the two lying unconscious, close to each other.

The women, Shivani and Reena, first met at a coaching centre in Muzaffarnagar about eight years ago. Both were 16 then.

Shivani got married a few years ago, while Reena started driving a taxi.

However, they continued to meet each other at regular intervals.

A family member said, “There was something that was bothering them. The two had gone for a long walk on July 5 and returned hours later.”

The family member added that the two families were finding it difficult to explain the relationship between the women to neighbours and villagers.

No police complaint has been filed .

A police team from Titavi police station rushed to the spot after getting news of the suicides and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Station house officer of Titavi police station Kapi Dev said, “No complaint has been filed by the family members. But we are still probing the matter as to why the two committed suicide. Action will be taken accordingly.”

Source: IANS