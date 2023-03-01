Two workers die in flash fire at pharma unit in Hyderabad

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2023 9:13 pm IST
Telangana: Car, tractor of sarpanch set ablaze
Representative image

Hyderabad: Two young workers, including a chemist, died in a flash fire while cleaning a reactor at a pharmaceutical company in Jeedimetla area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the workers were cleaning the reactor with a cleaning solvent and a sudden blaze erupted when some inflammable substance got mixed. The duo suffered burns due to the fire, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

The duo was rushed to a private hospital where they died while undergoing treatment.

Also Read
Fire at laboratory in JNU, no casualties

The deceased persons were aged 24 and 26 respectively, police said.

Following the incident, a case under Indian Penal Code Section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Jeedimetla police station and a probe was underway.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2023 9:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button