Two youngsters lodged in central prison for peddling drugs

Hyderabad: The Nampally police arrested a 27-year-old resident of Banjara Hills, Mohammed Salman in a drug offence for peddling mephedrone. He was produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate court and the court remanded him judicial custody.

According to Nampally police, he was arrested on February 24, and on October 18, post which he was lodged to Chanchalguda Central Prison.

Similarly, the Mangalhat police arrested a 21-year-old A Rajesh Singh from Mangalhat for peddling ganja (marijuana) and hurting a trespasser.

For hurting the trespasser, the police booked Rajesh under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 448 (punishment for house-trespass) and regard with 34 of Indian Penal Code. For peddling marijuana he was booked under section 8(c) regards with 20 (b) (ii) (C) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

According to Mangalhat police, Rajesh was arrested on May 6, and on October 14, the preventive order under the Act No.1 of 1986 was executed on him and he was lodged to Chanchalguda Central Prison. In both cases, the Commissioner of Hyderabad Police Anjani Kumar issued the preventive detention order.