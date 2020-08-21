Two youngsters slip into floodwater in WM Highway, goes missing

By Nihad Amani Published: 21st August 2020 8:49 am IST

Hyderabad: Two youngsters who were traveling on bike accidentally slipped into the floodwater on National Highway 163 (Warangal-Mulugu highway) which submerged due to the heavy rains.

The incident took place two days after the Mulugu MLA warned about the National Highway 163 which is looking like a river today. The two brothers identified as Alem Shivaji and Kaviraju, a native of Bandarupally village of Mulugu Mandal are crossing the stream on a bike that was overflowing.

 The two youngsters have washed away due to the strong current of water. Rescue operations are underway to trace them.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka rushed to the spot and is overseeing the rescue operation. Due to the heavy rains, a low-level bridge constructed across Vatte Vagu between Chinnaboinapally and Shapally village of Eturunagaram collapsed. Also, a bridge that was constructed across Jampanna Vagu in Dodla village has also submerged.

