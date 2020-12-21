‘Tyger Tyger, burning bright’: Anand Mahindra shares video of tiger stalking elephant

Video footage shared by businessman Anand Mahindra on Twitter and going viral on social media shows an elephant standing in a field. As the camera zooms into the bushes behind the elephant, a tiger comes into view. The footage shows a tiger silently but intently stalking the elephant.

The Businessman captioned the video with the words of Romantic English poet William Blake to describe the shocking scene.

“William Blake’s famous poem comes alive in this amazing clip,” he wrote while quoting from TheTyger.

“Tyger Tyger, burning bright,

…..

In what distant deeps or skies.

Burnt the fire of thine eyes?”



William Blake’s famous poem comes alive in this amazing clip. (Shared by my sister who has a home in Coorg.The person who sent it to her said it’s from the Nagarhole reserve) pic.twitter.com/zavAMlcmif — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 19, 2020

The video has already gained over 41,000 views on the micro blogging platform, where it has also collected a ton of reactions.

