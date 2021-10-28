UAE: 16-year-old Indian boy gets Rs 3.6 cr scholarship

Abu Dhabi: A 16-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian boy who battled stage-four renal failure last year, has been awarded a scholarship valued at Dirham 1.8 million (Rs 3,66,68,432).

Pritvik Sinhadc, who applied for the scholarship from his hospital bed, was named one of the 100 winners by Rise, a global initiative that supports bright young people.

Pritvik is among tens of thousands of pupils from around the world who had applied for a scholarship and the sole winner to be picked from the UAE.

Born with 50 per cent kidney function, Pritvik’s health deteriorated last year and he was told he needed an urgent kidney transplant.

In January 2021, he got a new lease of life after he underwent Dubai’s first-ever paediatric kidney transplant from a live donor.

Pritvik Sinhadc got a new lease of life after he underwent Dubai’s first ever paediatric kidney transplant from a live donor. Photo: Khaleej Times

The Pritvik case was taken over by the office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, who personally wrote to him assuring that he would receive the best possible care.

“As of now, my treatment is slowly stabilising. By the end of this year, hopefully, things should be in a better state and my immune system stronger,” Pritvik told The National News.

Pritvik is the author of three books, the first of which, When Dinosaurs Roamed the Earth, was published when he was only seven, he plans to study in the fields of astrobiology and astrophysics.

Pritvik Sinhadc with mother Indira Dharchaudhuri and father Bhaskar Sinha at their home in Jumeirah Village Circle in Dubai. Photo: The National

At the age of 14, he was selected as one of 45 researchers from around the world to participate in the World Science Fair in New York.

As part of the program, the Dubai College student will receive lifelong benefits, including a scholarship to the university of his or her choice, mentorship and potential funding for future projects.