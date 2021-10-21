UAE: 2-year-old Indian boy wins Rs 7 cr in Dubai Duty Free

Abu Dhabi: A 2-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian boy has won 3.67 million dirham (Rs 7,47,93,283) at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium draw on Wednesday.

Kshan’s parents, Yogesh Gole and Dhanshree Bandal, had purchased the winning ticket number 2033 for the Millennium Millionaire Series 371, on September 25.

Kshan’s father hails from Mumbai and moved to Sharjah when Kshan was six-months-old. Gole works in online trading and has purchased the ticket in his son’s name.

“Kshan’s future is now secured, as we can invest the money so he can enjoy a better future. We will also try and donate some money to the needy in his name,” Yogesh Gole told Khaleej Times.

Kshan is the 184th Indian national to have won 3.67 million dirham since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Other winner

Indian expat Jose Anto won a Harley-Davidson Pan America RA 1250 (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0544 in Finest Surprise Series 473 on September 29 in the airport.