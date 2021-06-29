UAE: 2,027 residents accept Islam in first six months of 2021

Abu Dhabi: Around two thousand residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from different countries have embraced Islam in the six months from January 2021 to June 2021, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) announced on Monday.

The Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Islamic Cultural Center, run by the IACAD announced on its official website that from January to June 2021, as many as 2,027 residents took Shahadas (Islamic oath) at the center.

The center introduces new Muslims to the tolerant principles of Islam and provides social, educational, and religious support.

“The center is constantly working to spread the values and principles of Islam to raise the level of public awareness among the communities residing in Dubai by using all technical means and human resources to reach various groups,” said the director of the center, Hind Muhammad Lootah.

“The stage after the declaration of Islam is one of the most important stages in the journey of a new Muslim, and the center is continuing to provide the follow-up and care services for new Muslims, as the center provides services that include religious, social, cultural and family aspects,” Hana Abdullah Al-Jallaf, head of the New Muslim Welfare Section said in a statement.

“If anyone wants to learn more about Islam or announce their certificate, the center provides various means, including the IACAD call center 800600, the smart services portal www.iacad.gov.ae, and the IACAD application,” he adds.

According to the IACAD reports, a total of 3,184 UAE residents accepted Islam in the year 2020 and 3,771 in 2019.