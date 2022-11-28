UAE: 3 including Indian win Dh 100,000 in Mahzooz weekly draw

Abu Dhabi: Three United Arab Emirates (UAE) based expatriates including an Indian won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham each (Rs 22,21,545) in the 104th Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.

The winner of the draw— Raymundo from The Philippines, Shahzed from Pakistan, and Deva Sagaya from India, had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, November 26.

The 104th weekly draw of Mahzooz, witnessed nine participants took home a total of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,22,36,287) in prize money. They managed to secure 111,111 Dirham (Rs 24,70,437) each.

The draw also saw a total of 801 participants receive a total of 1,576,150 Dirham (Rs 3,50,49,351) in prize money.

Fantastic Friday Epic Draw

Meanwhile, Mahzooz has introduced its epic Super Friday draws, apart from the existing Super Saturday draws. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to pick just 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win 10 million Dirham (Rs 22,23,69,879).

Super Saturday Grand Draw

The Super Saturday Grand Draw requires participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of 10 million Dirham (Rs 22,23,69,879).

Participants can enter by registering on the app and website, and purchasing a bottle of water for 35 Dirham (Rs 778) to join both draws.