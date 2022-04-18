UAE: 3 Indian bizmen donate Rs 2 cr to 1 Billion Meals initiative

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) based-Indian businessmen Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath, Dr Azad Moopen, and M A Yusuff Ali have announced a donation of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,07,52,851) to the 1 Billion Meals initiative.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Dr Azad Moopen, and M A Yusuff Ali’s 1 million Dirham contribution is part of their humanitarian initiative to help the needy and contribute to the UAE’s vision to build a better future for humanity.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil is chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare Group, while Dr Azad Moopen is the founder chairman, and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, and Yusuff Ali is Lulu Group International’s chairman and managing director.

1 Billion Meals initiative

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, which started on the first day of Ramzan, is organised by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign has pledged to provide one billion meals to people in need in 50 countries.

Today, we announce the One Billion Meals campaign.. It starts at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and will continue until the goal is achieved.. 800 million people suffer from hunger around the world..Our humanity and religion encourage us to help others — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 10, 2022

The campaign aims to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries, supporting efforts to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2 which aims to end hunger by 2030.

In its first week, the campaign received enough donations to provide 76 million meals to those in need. This will continue until the goal of raising enough money to fund one billion meals has been achieved.

The initiative is a continuation of last year’s 100 Million Meals campaign, which ended up distributing 220 million meals.

How to donate?

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals campaign through the campaign’s official website.