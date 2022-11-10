UAE: 35-year-old Pakistani tailor wins Dh100,000 in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 35-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Pakistani tailor has won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 22,25,691) in the 101st Mahzooz weekly draw held recently.

The winner of the draw Mohammed Idrees— had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Mohammed Idrees, tailor from Pakistan who has been living in the UAE from the past eight years, is overjoyed with his 100,000 Dirham prize.

He plans to improve his life, especially for someone from a middle-class family like him.

“I will use some of the money for my driving lessons because I will have more employment prospects after I get my driving license,” Idrees told Mahzooz.

Other winners

The 101st weekly draw also saw two participants winning 100,000 Dirham (Rs 22,25,691). They were Qadeer Mohammed Sharif Qari from India, and Anas Abdulmawla from United Kingdom.

40-year-old Qadeer, Indian expat, who works as a sales representative for a stationary store in Dubai. He has lived in the UAE for almost three decades. He is a regular participant of Mahzooz.

56-year-old Anas Abdulmawla, IT professional from the UK, has been living in the UAE from the past three years.

Anas abdolutely thrilled on winning the grand prize. He would like to buy his wife a present and get a new car for himself with his win.

Anas (Photo: Mahzooz draw) Qadeer, Indian expat (Photo: Mahzooz draw)

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for 35 Dirham (Rs 778).