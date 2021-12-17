UAE: 39-year-old Indian wins over Rs 20L in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 39-year-old, United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian engineer has won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,71,554) in the 55th weekly live Mahzooz draw.

Mahendiran, an engineer who lives in Abu Dhabi, matched five out of six winning numbers, during a live draw.

The prize money will help Mahendiran fast-track his goal of securing the future of his elderly parents and in-laws.

“Thanks to Mahzooz, my wife and I can now take care of our parents without having to save for years. I will use the remainder of the winning amount to clear my debts and buy my wife and daughter a gift,” Gulf News quoted reporting Mahendiran.

Abdelrehem, 32, from Palestine, and 44-year-old Filipina Jocelyn also won 100,000 Dirham each. Ten more lucky participants shared the 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,07,08,933) second-tier prize after matching four out of the five winning numbers (2, 5, 19, 44, 48). A total of 1,015 participants matched three out of the five numbers in the winning series and received 350 Dirham each.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, December 18, at 9pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). Entrants can participate by registering on its app and website.