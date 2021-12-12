UAE: 48-year-old Indian expat wins Rs 10 cr in national day raffle

Abu Dhabi: A 48-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate has won the grand prize of 5 million Dirhams (Rs 10,31,72,450) in the National Day Cash Prize raffle on December 2.

Ganesh Jayaraman, who hails from Tamil Nadu works as an office administrator in Dubai and has been a resident for three and a half years. He purchased a commemorative Ubel Badge for Dirham 50 (Rs 1031). This purchase has changed his life forever.

“I thought I was still dreaming when I got that first phone call, I could not believe it! I have never thought of myself as a lucky person, but I never stopped believing,” Khaleej Times quoted Jayaraman.

Jayaraman aims to use the prize money towards a good cause alongside investing it. He wishes to open his very own restaurant back in South India, in the hopes of giving back to his community.

The official National Day Prize campaigns were hosted by Idealz on the platform website and application and saw 10 winners receive prizes of more than 2 million Dirham (Rs 4,12,68,980).