UAE: 5 Hyderabadi women rescued after being locked up inside homes

Dubai: After being duped by an unscrupulous job agent and locked up inside their apartments, as many as 12 women, five of whom were Hyderabadis, were rescued by the Indian Association – Ajman and the Indian Consul in Dubai on Saturday, reports said.

Of the five stranded women from Hyderabad, two had already reached the city and the process of repatriation of the rest is being taken up. Food and shelter to the stranded women is being provided by the Consulate-General of India in Dubai.

The issue was brought to light when social activist and spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Amjed Ullah Khan tweeted pictures of five women and the videos of their families in Hyderabad. Later, Khan also wrote a letter to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, to arrange for their repatriation.

The women claimed in a WhatsApp video call to their family members that they were not paid for months and were sometimes denied food and freedom.

Reacting to his representation and tweet, the Consulate General of India in Dubai, replied to Amjed on Twitter and said, “We have located these women and are making arrangements for their boarding and lodging. They are will be repatriated to India soon.”

As reported by Khaleej Times, Neeraj Agarwal, Consul – Press, Information, and Culture at the Consulate-General of India in Dubai, said: “Initially, we got the information about five housemaids. Later, the figure turned out to be 12 such stranded women. They alleged harassment at the hands of their employers’ families and the agents in their police complaint.”

Further, the Indian diplomatic authorities urged the Indian job seekers, especially women, not to fall prey to fake job agents.