UAE airline sends back 1000 candidates from walk-in interview, cites COVID-19 violations

Abu Dhabi: The walk-in interviews to recruit 500 customer service agents for a leading United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline on Monday was cancelled even after thousands of job-seekers turned up for the interview.

The interview was scheduled to be held on Monday, October 11 2021 at the Holiday Inn, Bur Dubai. The airline was offering candidates a salary of up to 5,000 dirhams (Rs 1,02,515) and travel facilities.

The decision to cancel the walk-in interview was taken owing to the COVID-19 safety protocols after a large number of job seekers arrived on the premises for the interview.

The interview was scheduled at 9 am but candidates for the same started crowding the premises before 7 am.

Speaking to Siasat.com, UAE based Indian Ex-patriate Sakil from Tripura said, “There was a huge turnout before 9 am and the crowd was out of control so the ambulance police and several forces came to handle the situation. The organization then requested the resumes of the candidates and cancelled the interview.”

Sakil adds, “I don’t know here who is at fault for cancelling the interview, the organization or applicants. From my point of view, some applicants are at fault for violating the COVID-19 protocols with no physical distancing and masks.”

At the time of the announcement of the interview schedule, it was made clear to the candidates that the interview will be conducted subject to adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Other candidates who attended the interview were upset about the cancellation because they waited more than two hours in the 37-degree temperature and stated that the organization is unclear on how to properly maintain and organize an interview.