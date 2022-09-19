UAE among top 10 destinations for relocation of expats: Survey

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the number one destination in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and among the world’s top ten destinations out of 197 countries for expats to relocate, a survey revealed.

The annual 360° Global Well-Being Survey 2022 from Cigna, a global health services company, revealed that 4 per cent of all global expats want to move to the UAE.

Now in its eighth edition, Cigna’s annual global survey found that expatriates moving to the UAE have a longer period of stay in the country, compared to expats moving to any other country in the world.

The average length of stay for expatriate workers in the UAE is 4.4 years, compared with the global average of 3.2 years— a reflection of the better quality of life, finances, and a more stable job market in the country.

Post-pandemic, UAE residents are also more aware of their health and wellness with improved scores on all health indices.

The general welfare of the country grew by 2.1, the highest among all countries in the world. This has been due to progressive policy changes, new visa regulations, and increased resident confidence in the country’s economic growth over the past two years.

The top findings from the Cigna 360° Global Well-Being Survey 2022 are as follows

UAE ranks well above the global average in overall well-being

UAE has scored 68.2 on the well-being index, significantly above the global average of 62.9, followed by the USA, UK, China, Spain, and Australia. Compared to 2021.

Physical well-being: UAE — 65.3, Global — 59.9

Social well-being: UAE — 67.1, Global — 62.9

Family well-being: UAE — 73.1, Global — 67.1,

Financial well-being: UAE — 59.8, Global — 56

Work well-being: UAE — 71.7, Global — 69.5

Residents place priority on high-quality family time

56.4 per cent of UAE residents say they enjoy high-quality family time compared to the global average of 45.5 per cent

Close family ties continue to remain important for people in the UAE

Increased choices enable people in UAE to re-evaluate their lifestyle and workplace

55 per cent have claimed a desire to change their jobs in the next 12 months as opposed to 36 per cent globally

52 per cent of residents in the UAE expressed trust in virtual health consultation as opposed to 41 per cent globally.

UAE residents are also more willing to share data for virtual health 91 per cent as against 81.2 per cent globally

The survey was conducted in April and May this year and polled 11,922 people aged 18 to 65 across global markets, including more than 1,000 in the UAE.

The results of the Cigna 360° Global Wellbeing Survey 2022 were released at a media roundtable in Dubai in the presence of Jerome Droesch, CEO of Cigna International Markets for Domestic Health and Health Services.