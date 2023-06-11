UAE announces Eid Al Adha holiday dates

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Government Human Resources Authority (FAHR) on Sunday announced Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector employees.

Public sector will get holidays from Dhul-Hijjah 9 to 12 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”). This corresponds with June 27 to June 30, 2023.

Arafat Day is expected to fall on Tuesday, June 27. Eid is expected to fall on the next day, June 28. The break, therefore, is likely to be from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30. And with the Eid holidays coinciding with a weekend in the UAE, residents can expect up to six days of leave.

Work will resume on Monday, July 3.

الهيئة: إجازة عيد الأضحى في الحكومة الاتحادية من 9 إلى 12 ذي الحجة، وبما يوافق ذلك من التاريخ الميلادي. pic.twitter.com/8flm7Cp8fx — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) June 11, 2023

This announcement comes after the Cabinet’s decision regarding official holidays approved for the government and private sectors in the UAE for the year 2023.

The Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH/2023 in the Gulf countries is expected to begin on Sunday, June 18.

The actual date will be confirmed by the moon-sighting committee closer to the time.

About Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail.

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.