UAE announces formation of new cabinet; including nine women

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 25 announced the formation of its new government, two months before the country’s celebrations of the 50th anniversary of its founding, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The new government will have 33 ministers, including the prime minister, of whom 9 are women.

In a series of Tweets, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took announced the formation of a new UAE cabinet as well as the appointment of a new minister of finance.

الأخوة والأخوات .. بعد التشاور مع أخي محمد بن زايد واعتماد أخي رئيس الدولة حفظه الله نعلن اليوم عن التشكيل الوزاري الجديد للحكومة الاتحادية بدولة الإمارات … ومع التشكيل الجديد نعلن أيضاً عن منهجية جديدة للعمل الحكومي الاتحادي للخمسين عاماً الجديدة #مشاريع_الخمسين — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 25, 2021

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been appointed as deputy prime minister and minister of finance.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said in a tweet on Twitter, “I thank Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for their confidence and honor in the new federal mission.”

أتقدم بالشكر لأصحاب السمو الشيخ خليفة بن زايد والشيخ محمد بن راشد والشيخ محمد بن زايد على ثقتهم وتشريفي بالمهمة الاتحادية الجديدة. وأسأل الله التوفيق في خدمة الإمارات وشعبها. هذا الوطن أمانة في أعناقنا، بناه آباؤنا المؤسسون، وصانه الرجال المخلصون، وعلى خطاهم سنمضي. — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) September 25, 2021

Here’s the full list of ministers in the UAE Cabinet

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy prime Minister and minister of finance.

Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy primeime minister and minister of interior.

Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of presidential affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, minister of tolerance and coexistence.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, cabinet member and minister of cabinet affairs and the future.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, minister of health and prevention and minister of state for federal national council affairs.

Mohammed bin Hadi Ahmed Abdullah Al Hussaini, minister of state for financial affairs.

كما نعلن عن تعيين محمد بن هادي الحسيني وزير دولة للشئون المالية خلفاً للأخ عبيد الطاير .. شكرنا وتقديرنا للأخ عبيد على خدمته وتفانيه خلال السنوات السابقة .. وتمنياتي له بسنوات جديدة يسخرها لخدمة وطنه في قطاعات جديدة #مشاريع_الخمسين pic.twitter.com/i57l9s08UD — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 25, 2021

Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, minister of state for international cooperation.

Suhail Al Mazroui, minister of energy and infrastructure development.

Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, minister of education.

Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi, minister of state for defence affairs.

Noora Mohammad Al Kaabi, minister of culture and youth.

Jameela Salem Al Muhairi, minister of state for public education

Hessa Bint Eisa Bu Humaid, minister of community development.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, minister of economy.

Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb AlMheiri, minister of climate change and environment.

ونعلن اليوم أيضا عن تعيين مريم المهيري وزيرة للتغير المناخي والبيئة ونقل ملف الأمن الغذائي والمائي للوزارة.. وتعيين الأخ عبدالله بن مهير الكتبي وزيراً لشئون المجلس الأعلى للاتحاد … كل التوفيق لهم في مهامهم الجديدة … #مشاريع_الخمسين pic.twitter.com/dvVFTyNHEn — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 25, 2021

Dr Abdurahman bin Abudul Mannan Al Awar, minister of human resources and emiratisation.

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, minister of justice.

ونعلن اليوم أيضاً عن تعيين عبدالله بن سلطان بن عواد النعيمي وزيراً للعدل.. وتعيين الدكتور عبدالرحمن العور وزيراً للموارد البشرية والتوطين.. وشكرنا وتقديرنا للأخ سلطان البادي والأخ ناصر الهاملي على دورهم وجهودهم وخدمتهم خلال الفترات السابقة .. #مشاريع_الخمسين pic.twitter.com/s0nM3PxKHT — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 25, 2021