UAE announces formation of new cabinet; including nine women

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 25 announced the formation of its new government, two months before the country’s celebrations of the 50th anniversary of its founding, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The new government will have 33 ministers, including the prime minister, of whom 9 are women.
In a series of Tweets, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took announced the formation of a new UAE cabinet as well as the appointment of a new minister of finance.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been appointed as deputy prime minister and minister of finance.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said in a tweet on Twitter, “I thank Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for their confidence and honor in the new federal mission.”
Here’s the full list of ministers in the UAE Cabinet
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
- Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy prime Minister and minister of finance.
- Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy primeime minister and minister of interior.
- Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of presidential affairs.
- Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation.
- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, minister of tolerance and coexistence.
- Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, cabinet member and minister of cabinet affairs and the future.
- Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, minister of health and prevention and minister of state for federal national council affairs.
- Mohammed bin Hadi Ahmed Abdullah Al Hussaini, minister of state for financial affairs.
- Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, minister of state for international cooperation.
- Suhail Al Mazroui, minister of energy and infrastructure development.
- Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology.
- Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, minister of education.
- Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi, minister of state for defence affairs.
- Noora Mohammad Al Kaabi, minister of culture and youth.
- Jameela Salem Al Muhairi, minister of state for public education
- Hessa Bint Eisa Bu Humaid, minister of community development.
- Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, minister of economy.
- Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb AlMheiri, minister of climate change and environment.
- Dr Abdurahman bin Abudul Mannan Al Awar, minister of human resources and emiratisation.
- Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, minister of justice.
- Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, minister for the federal supreme council affairs.
- Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, minister of state.
- Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, minister of state.
- Ahmad Abdullah Humaid Bel Houl Al Falasi, minister of state for entrepreneurship and SMEs.
- Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, minister of state for foreign trade.
- Ohoud Khalfan Al Roumi, minister of state for government development and the future.
- Shamma Suhail Fairs Al Mazroui, minister of state for youth affairs.
- Sarah bint Yousuf Al Amiri, minister of state for advanced technology.
- Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, minister of state for digital economy, artificial intelligence, and teleworking applications.
- Ahmad Ali Mohammad Al Sayegh,minister of state.
- Khalifa Shaheen Almara,inister of state.
- Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, minister of state.