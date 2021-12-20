UAE announces leave for New Year & schedule for public holidays

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates announced that Saturday, January 1, 2022, will be the New Year holiday, and work will resume on Monday, January 3, 2022, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Sunday announced that all public and private sector employees will get a day off to mark the New Year.

As per the UAE Cabinet’s decision regarding official holidays, Saturday, January 1, 2022, will be an official paid holiday for all private sectors workers, on the occasion of the New Year.

Starting January 1, 2022, the country will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek, with Saturday, Sunday and Friday half-day forming the new weekend, but private companies will be free to choose their own working week.

December 31 is a Friday this year. Since it’s still in 2021, the day would be an official holiday. Saturday, January 1, is a holiday as well. Because the new workweek takes effect from the New Year, Sunday, January 2, is a holiday, too.

#UAE announces today that it will transition to a four and a half day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.



“Each company, depending on the sector they operate in and what suits and serves their business best, can choose the weekend they decide for their employees,” Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Abdulrahman al-Awar told Reuters.

It is reported that the long weekend would improve employees’ work-life balance.

The UAE has recently released a full list of public holidays for public and private sectors in 2022.

Holidays for 2022

January 1: New Year’s Day

January 2: Official holiday for UAE weekend change

April 30 to May 4: Eid Al Fitr

July 8: Arafat Day

July 30: Islamic New Year

October 8: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 1: Commemoration Day