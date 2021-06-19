UAE announces new travel protocol for inbound passengers from India

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced a new entry protocol for inbound passengers from India, South Africa, and Nigeria. The new entry protocol, which will be effective from June 23, was announced as part of easing travel restrictions by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Resident visa holders who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine approved by the UAE can enter the country from June 23, the committee said.

The Emirates had suspended flights from India in April, which is in effect until the end of June, with Dubai’s Emirates airlines stating it would be July 6 before it lifts any suspension.

Emirates also suspended flights to South Africa until July 6.

However, it was not immediately clear whether Dubai’s new protocol will now bring a change in the flight suspensions.

It is expected that an announcement will be made soon about the launch of air services in case the ban is lifted.

Travellers from India

These are the six conditions for residence visa holders from India to travel to Dubai.

Residents should have received two doses of a vaccine approved by UAE authorities. Currently, the UAE approved vaccines are Synoform, Pfizer, Bioentech, Sputnik and Astrazenica.

Passengers must have received a negative test result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure; UAE citizens are exempted.

Only QR coded PCR test result certificates are accepted.

All passengers should take rapid PCR test four hours before departure.

After arriving at Dubai International Airport, passengers must undergo a PCR test again.

Passengers should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours. UAE citizens and diplomats are exempted.

Travellers from South Africa

The new protocols allow travellers from South Africa, who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, to enter Dubai.

Passengers must present a negative PCR result taken within 48 hours before departure to Dubai. UAE nationals are exempted from this PCR test requirement.

Passengers must also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.

Travellers from Nigeria

Passengers must present a negative PCR test result taken 48 hours prior to departure. UAE citizens are exempted from this requirement.

The negative PCR test certificate should carry a QR code and the test must have been conducted by labs approved by the Nigerian government.

Passengers must also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.