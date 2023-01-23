UAE: Assaulting employees could get you jailed and a Dh 1L fine

Abu Dhabi: The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday announced a fine of Dirhams 100,000 (Rs 22,04,575) for assaulting employees.

The Public Prosecution Office in the UAE has announced that assaulting employees while on duty is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine.

The Public Prosecution, in an awareness-raising video posted on social media platforms, clarified the penalty for committing such a crime.

According to Article 297 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 issuing the Penal Code (Crimes and Penalties Law), whoever uses force, violence, or threats against a public servant or public servant with the intent to unlawfully compel him to shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than six months.

This post is part of the Public Prosecution’s ongoing efforts to enhance the legal culture among members of society and increase their awareness of the latest legislation in the country.