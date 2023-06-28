UAE astronaut shares Eid Al Adha greetings from space

Al Neyadi was seen wearing a kandura (a traditional men's wear in UAE), as he greeted everyone on the festive occasion with a smile.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th June 2023 7:37 pm IST
UAE astronaut shares Eid Al Adha greetings from space
Photo: Screengrab/Twitter

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on Wednesday shared Eid Al Adha greetings from International Space Station (ISS) alongside Suhail, the mascot for the nation’s space mission.

In a 30-second video clip on Twitter, Al Neyadi was seen wearing a kandura (a traditional men’s wear in UAE), greeting everyone on the festive occasion with a smile.

“Eid atmosphere at the International Space Station 🌙✨,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

MS Education Academy

“I congratulate everyone on the advent of the blessed Eid al-Adha.. May God bring it back to us and you with goodness and blessings,” he added.

On Tuesday, Al Neyadi published a picture of Makkah.

“Today is Arafat Day, a pivotal day during Hajj, that reminds us that faith is not just about belief, but also action and reflection. May it inspire us all to strive for compassion, humility, and unity. Here’s a view of the holy site of Makkah🕋 that I captured yesterday,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi made history on March 2 by becoming the first Arab to join a long-term space mission that will last six months as part of SpaceX’s crew.

