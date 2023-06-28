UAE astronaut shares Eid Al Adha greetings from space

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on Wednesday shared Eid Al Adha greetings from International Space Station (ISS) alongside Suhail, the mascot for the nation’s space mission.

In a 30-second video clip on Twitter, Al Neyadi was seen wearing a kandura (a traditional men’s wear in UAE), greeting everyone on the festive occasion with a smile.

“Eid atmosphere at the International Space Station 🌙✨,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

“I congratulate everyone on the advent of the blessed Eid al-Adha.. May God bring it back to us and you with goodness and blessings,” he added.

أجواء العيد في محطة الفضاء الدولية🌙✨



أبارك للجميع حلول عيد الاضحى المبارك.. الله يعوده علينا وعليكم بالخير والبركة🤍 pic.twitter.com/9dKBwFyKAF — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 28, 2023

On Tuesday, Al Neyadi published a picture of Makkah.

“Today is Arafat Day, a pivotal day during Hajj, that reminds us that faith is not just about belief, but also action and reflection. May it inspire us all to strive for compassion, humility, and unity. Here’s a view of the holy site of Makkah🕋 that I captured yesterday,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi made history on March 2 by becoming the first Arab to join a long-term space mission that will last six months as part of SpaceX’s crew.