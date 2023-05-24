UAE astronaut shares image of UAE, Oman from 400 km above earth

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared a picture of UAE and Oman, which he took from the International Space Station (ISS) at an altitude of 400 kilometers above the earth.

The image shows two neighbourly countries and the Arabian Gulf in one frame.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Al Neyadi “Oman and UAE united as one from space.”

“Celebrating the strong ties and shared heritage that bind us,” he added.

Since his arrival at the ISS, the Emirati astronaut has been keen to publish stunning views of Earth from space, in addition to sharing some of his challenges and achievements.

Al Neyadi had previously shared pictures of Arab cities, most notably Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Baghdad and Rabat.

Sultan Al Neyadi made history on March 2 by becoming the first Arab to join a long-term space mission that will last six months as part of SpaceX’s crew.